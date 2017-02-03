Brendan savours big win

Lucky winner Brendan Honeybun, from Lochgelly, is celebrating after scooping the Scottish Children’s Lottery £25,000 jackpot.

Brendan, along with one other winner, was first to match all five numbers of his ticket since the new lottery launched in October.

He was invited to the STV studios in Glasgow to meet presenter Jennifer Reoch and celebrate his big win.

The weekly online lottery was launched to raise money for children in Scotland, with proceeds helping to make a real difference to those who need it most. Charities which support children in Scotland can apply online for funding.

Each week, the winning numbers are drawn on air on STV and city channels STV Glasgow and STV Edinburgh, with a £25,000 jackpot and raffle prizes up for grabs. The draw is presented by Jennifer Reoch every Monday at 8.45pm.

Brendan said: “It only just sank in when I checked the bank account. At first, I thought ‘this is a wind up’, so I actually sent the email to the trash bin. Then I thought ‘hang on a minute, there might be something in this’. This was my very first ticket. £25,000. How good is that?”

Jennifer Reoch said: “Congratulations to Brendan on being one of our very first jackpot winners.

“Playing the Scottish Children’s Lottery is a great way to help raise funds for children across Scotland – a fun and exciting game with a chance to win big every week, while helping to make a real difference in the lives of children across the country.”

The money raised by the Scottish Children’s Lottery supports good causes in Scotland based on several key themes – early years’ intervention, education and health, employment, skills and employability, and community development and citizenship.

Tune in to watch Brendan receive his cheque this Monday, February 6, at 8.30pm on STV Glasgow or STV Edinburgh.