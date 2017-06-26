Bridge paths closed as new ship sets sail

The footpaths at the Forth Road Bridge have been closed in preparation for the launch of the Royal Navy’s largest ever ship.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to leave Rosyth Naval base today, but it is a complex operation.

The deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Crown

The ship – built in sections and assembled at the dockyard – is so big it has to rely on tides to get out and then under the bridge.

It will leave Rosyth at high tide which is expected at 4.30pm but will then have to wait until low tide at 10.30pm to begin its pass under the bridge.

Police Scotland the Aircraft Carrier Alliance took the decision to close the footpaths ‘‘as a security precaution’’ to all cyclists and walkers while the operation takes place.

They have already closed the paths, and they will not re-open until around 1.30am. on Tuesday.

the walkways will be closed on the Forth Road Bridge. Picture: Jane Barlow

The force said any cyclists of walkers who needed cross should contact Bridge Control on 0131 319 3083 to arrange a lift.

The giant ship is expected to draw huge interest as it sets sail.