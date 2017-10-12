Brown & Bremner stage one-off show in Kirkcaldy

The Cottage Centre’s fundraising appeal is set to benefit from a one-off show at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Gordon Brown has added a special show to his UK tour to promote his new biography.

Rory Bremner and Gordon Brown will share a stage in Kirkcaldy (Pic: FPA)

And, for one night only, he will be joined on stage by comedian and impressionist, Rory Bremner.

The duo will be on stage on Friday, November 10, with proceeds going to the centre, plus Jennifer Brown Research Laboratory – organisations very close to Mr Brown – and Fife Cultural Trust.

Mr Brown’s biography ‘My Life, Our Times’ is published this autumn.

It will look back on a life in politics which saw him serve as Britain’s longest-serving Chancellor and as Prime Minister.

The book will provide critical insights into key relationships in Westminster, global conflicts, the coalition negotiations of 2010, as well as the referendums on Scottish independence and Britain’s exit from the EU.

It will also tell his personal story, from his childhood days in Kirkcaldy to university life and the joys and heartbreak in his family life.

In Kirkcaldy, he will be joined by Rory Bremner who will add his own voice – and that of many others – to the show.

Edinburgh born Bremner has enjoyed huge success as one of the country’s leading impressionists and satirists, with his ‘Bremner, Bird And Fortune’ series a huge hit on Channel4.

He has been a regular on BBC’s Mock The Week, and his CV includes everything from translating opera to taking part in Strictly.

And it isn’t the first time the duo have shared a stage.

During the Scottish independence referendum they were together at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline.

The evening included Bremner adopting the voices of both Mr Brown and Tony Blair while interviewing the former PM!

Gordon said: “In sharing my experiences over the past four decades and the lessons I have learned as a politician, economist, Chancellor and Prime Minister, I hope to shed light on the tumultuous change we are now facing.”

Tickets at £5 are available by calling the box office on (01592) 583302 or here: On Fife