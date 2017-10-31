Bullies put victim in metal container at garage

SAVAGE bullies caged their victim in a metal container and sprayed him with brake cleaner at the garage where he worked.

They also shaved off his eyebrows, attacked him with a screwdriver, threw an airbag at him and sprayed paint in his face during a 10-month campaign of victimisation, a court heard.

Ryan Donnelly (31) and Alexander Watson (44) will be sentenced next month after admitting a series of assaults at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

They pled guilty to seizing the man at Craignairn Ltd in Forth Avenue Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy, placing him in a metal container and preventing him from escaping from it, during March this year.

Donnelly, of Letham Gait in Dalgety Bay, admitted a further charge of assaulting the man on various dates between September 1, of last year and May 19, both dates inclusive.

He punched him on the body, sprayed brake cleaner on him, threw an airbag at him and sprayed paint in his face.

Donnelly also restrained the man and shaved off his eyebrows on March 21.

Watson, of Christie Place in Kirkcaldy, pleaded guilty to a charge of culpably and recklessly striking the man to the body with a screwdriver, or similar implement, to his injury during March.

A third accused, 43-year-old Paul Glancey who had faced three charges, was allowed to leave the dock after his not guilty pleas were accepted.

Sheriff Alastair Thornton called for reports, including a restriction of liberty order assessment, and deferred sentence on the pair until November 23.

Donnelly and Watson’s bail was continued.