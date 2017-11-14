Burntisland pupils help with Kirkton Old Church preservation

Primary school pupils and Floral Art Burntisland (FAB) have been busy planting bulbs at Kirkton Old Church.

They were carrying out the work as part of a project that is preserving the nationally significant church ruin and its church yard.

The bulb planting is part of a drive to encourage more wildlife into the graveyard.

Kirkton Church, which dates back to the 12th century, was awarded £90,500 from the Heritage Lottery Fund in 2015.

The project, led by Burntisland Heritage Trust and supported by Fife Council, has repaired and made safe the church – the oldest building in Burntisland – and graveyard refurbishment and enhancement is now nearing completion.

Fiona Fisher, Fife Council’s built heritage officer, said: “This community-led project is bringing one of Fife’s most important historic sites back into community use, and is set to put it onto Scotland’s cultural and tourist map.

“The Old Kirkton Church (Burntisland) Community Conservation and Heritage Promotion project is ensuring that Kirkton Church is preserved for future generations.

“This has involved clearing off ivy growth, stabilising its crumbling walls, repairing the wall-heads and stabilising, repairing and conserving fallen and broken gravestones.”

When the gravestone stabilisation programme is finished, the graveyard will be open to the public and visitors for the first time in decades.

Fiona added: “Crucially, this project is enabling local people and children, as well as historians, to learn more about Fife’s rich history in interesting and exciting ways.

“Community and educational activities include work with Burntisland Primary School to develop pupils’ heritage skills and knowledge, and further green graveyard conservation initiatives.

“Digital education and community resources that explore and record the site’s history have been created for the benefit of all.”

Kirkton ceased to be the parish church around 1592 when the present parish church was constructed.