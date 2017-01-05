Burntisland woman to be laid to rest after Lapland death

Lapland ‘murder’ victim Rebecca Johnson is to be laid to rest tomorrow (Friday), her family has revealed.

The funeral of the 26-year-old Santa trip worker, from Burntisland, is set to take place at Dunfermline Crematorium.

She was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Finland earlier last month.

Mourners have been asked to wear Rebecca’s favourite colour, purple, to her funeral.

Her Czech boyfriend Radek Kovac (36) was remanded in custody.

He has been detained on suspicion of killing her in the flat they shared.

He was arrested in the Lapland wilderness, after being found suffering from hypothermia.

It came following a manhunt involving a helicopter and dogs in sub-zero conditions.

Rebecca, who was known to be a keen musher and owner of Siberian husky dogs, had been found dead on December 3 last year.

According to friends she had originally gone to Finland four or five months ago in order to live her dream and work as a tour guide for Santa Safaris.

Rebecca was a former pupil of Balwearie High School and Kirkcaldy West Primary.