A new sweet treat for locals in Kirkcaldy

Locals with a sweet tooth are in for a real treat with the opening of Candy Riot in Kirkcaldy’s west end.

The new sweetie shop, which is based in Links Street, opened its doors on Saturday.

Co-owner Linda Munn inside new sweetie shop Candy Riot. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

It is owned by Linda Munn and her son George who are hoping to tempt Langtonians into the shop with milkshakes, waffles, flavoured ice blasts, ice-cream, cakes, doughnuts as well as old-fashioned and up-to-date confectionaries.

This is a new venture for full-time mum Linda and she explained where the idea for the shop came from.

She said: “I have never done anything like this before but my son has been talking about it for the last year.

“He saw the vacant premises and we talked about opening a sweet shop. I am from the Links originally and I brought my kids up here, so it was the ideal place to have it.

“There isn’t a lot for kids along here and I think it will be good to have something in the area for them. This is a family business and I have had a lot of support from my husband George, who works offshore, but when he has been home he has been working in the shop so we were ready to open.”

Linda said she and her son have exciting plans for the business. She added: “We have had very positive feedback so far, people have been loving it on our Facebook page and giving us five star reviews! We are looking forward to this new challenge.”