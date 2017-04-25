Arnold Clark to hire apprentices

Young adults with a passion for cars can grab an opportunity to kickstart a career in the motor industry this summer.

The Arnold Clark Group in Fife is inviting people aged 16-19 years to apply for eight new positions within its three-year apprenticeship programme.

Successful applicants receive both on-the-job training at an Arnold Clark branch and attend a number of week-long training blocks at one of Arnold Clark’s GTG training centres.

Many apprentices have the opportunity to move on to more senior roles after qualification, including supervisory and management positions.

Suzanne Sherry, apprentice recruitment manager, said: “This move demonstrates our continued commitment to the apprenticeship scheme and to creating new jobs for Scotland and Fife. We are very keen to introduce a younger workforce to the Arnold Clark family of already over 11,000 staff.

She added: “If you have a keen interest in cars and have, or are currently studying for National Grade (4/5) in Maths or English and either a science or technical subject (Standard Grades (1–4) and Intermediates will also be accepted) and would like to earn while you learn, then an apprenticeship with Arnold Clark could be ideal for you.”

The closing date for applications is April 30

For further information visit www.ArnoldClark.com/careers or contact 0141 435 4490.