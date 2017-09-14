Big name chains head for Cupar

A discount retailer and a well-known coffee chain look set to be the first occupants of a new retail development due to be built in Cupar.

Home Bargains and Costa Coffee have signed up for units in the complex, which is on the site in South Road originally earmarked for a new Tesco superstore.

The site – which was once occupied by agricultural machinery group Reekie’s – was taken over by Glasgow-based London and Scottish Investments just over two years ago, when Tesco hit financial difficulties and shelved plans for a new store.

Plans were approved amid controversy and sparked the resignation of a councillor. The retail complex a will accommodate seven units and extends to 41,500 sq ft.

Signs have been erected indicating that the two businesses will be moving in – but they won’t be ready for Christmas as originally planned.

A spokesman for London and Scottish Investments said: “We are finalising discussions with retailers and are not in a position to make any final announcement on the line-up of occupiers who will be coming to the development.”