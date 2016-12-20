Bowled over - Fife bowling alley opening “imminent” say owners

An old friend is set to return to Glenrothes in the coming weeks, bringing with it a much welcome boost for the town centre economy.

The bowling alley has been a focal point and a recreational staple of the town for generations – it first opened back in 1964 – but since the centre closed in 2009, a question mark has remained as to whether the lanes would ever be used again.

And with the Kingdom Shopping Centre owner’s Mars Pensions’ plans to demolish the adjoinging former Co-op building as part of a major redevelopment of the Albany Gate end of the town centre, the bowing alley faced further uncertainty.

Now to the delight of many, ProBowl Glenrothes will soon be back in business as a £500,000 refurbishment nears completion.

Owner Brian Sands said the opening was to be “within a matter of weeks”.

“It’s taken so long because of the amount of work needed, the building was flooded when we took it over, and there have been a few complications along the way,” he added.

“Also we’ve funded the work in stages in order to make it achievable.”

And it’s great news for the town, said Glenrothes Councillor Altany Craik.

“This is exactly the sort of thing that will help generate the night time economy that we want for the town,” said Cllr Craik.

“I, like many others, have spent many hours at the bowl, everybody knows of it, it’s long been missed.”