Cardenden closure confirmed by TSB

The TSB has announced that it is to close two branches in Fife, leaving customers to travel miles to their nearest branch.

Bosses at the bank confirmed that they would be closing branches in Cardenden and Lochgelly, meaning the nearest outlets will be in Kirkcaldy.

The bank said this week that the closures will take place in June, with Lochgelly customers having to go to Cowdenbeath.

David Taylor, secretary of Cardenden Community Council, said: “Some people have already raised concerns with us and they are absolutely horrified.

“We have businesses here that need to pay money into the bank. Small shops that need to use the branch.

“There are a lot of elderly people who don’t do online banking and need to go into the branch.

“They’ve recommended going to Kirkcaldy – that’s quite a trek. It’s not convenient if you don’t have a car.”

In a statement, TSB confirmed the closures.

It said: “Whilst we continue to focus on upgrading the branches that people use most, some locations are very quiet, serving fewer than 200 people a week.

“As a result, we have decided to close 17 branches in Scotland and focus our investment on those more popular locations.”