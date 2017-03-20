Caulders grows after buying garden centre

Caulders Garden Centres has expanded their business into Fife with the purchase of Cupar Garden Centre, which is expected to boost the local economy.

Having secured over £1million in funding from Clydesdale Bank, Caulders Garden Centres have been able to acquire their fifth garden centre and make considerable refurbishments.

The new Caulders Cupar Garden Garden Centre will initially employ 16 members of staff, rising to 30 by the summer of 2017. The firm employs over 150 members of staff across their five garden centres in Scotland.

The business is owned and managed by husband-and-wife team Colin and Amanda Barrie, who opened their first garden centre in Mugdock in 1999.

Jim Wales, Relationship Manager, Commercial at Clydesdale Bank, said: “We’ve been working with Mr and Mrs Barrie for over 14 years, so it’s been wonderful to see them progress into becoming one of the largest independently-owned garden centre businesses in Scotland.

“We were delighted to be able to provide 100 per cent of the funding required, as we are always keen to support businesses looking to purchase new premises.”

Colin Barrie, A Caulder & Co Limited, said: “With the continued support of the Clydesdale Bank, we are delighted to grow our business.

“We are excited about the development and look forward to becoming part of the community. Caulders is very much an independent family business.”