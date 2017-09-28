Coffee shop is just judges’ cup of tea

A Kinross-shire coffee shop is the only Scottish finalist in the running for a prestigious national title.

Heaven Scent in Milnathort has been named as Best Contemporary Tea Shop in the Clipper Tea Shop Awards 2017 – and is up against five other category winners from all over the UK vying for the overall title, to be decided by a public vote.

Now owner Andrew Scott is appealing to customers to vote for Heaven Scent before the deadline of Monday, October 9.

He said: “We’re delighted to win in our category, and to be the only Scottish company to be shortlisted for the Grand Winner title.

“We now need all our customers to vote for us so we can be crowned the overall champions.

“This would be an incredible achievement given that the awards are open to tea shops from across the UK.”

Hailed by judges as ‘a gem of a place’, the coffee shop was praised for its friendly staff, cosy atmosphere, and fabulously quirky touches’ as well as its quality, ethical food.

It even earned compliments from Kirstie Allsopp, television presenter and Clipper brand ambassador, who said: “Heaven Scent is leading the way in providing a unique tea experience with a secret garden and a surreptitious door disguised as a fridge!

“Urban meets rural with its modern décor set in a charming countryside village.”

You can place your vote for Heaven Scent by visiting https://www.clipper-teas.com/tea-shop-awards/vote/.