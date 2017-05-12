Competition draws great response

Mondays have become the favourite day of the week for many people in Kirkcaldy, after the launch of the ‘May we Mercat your Monday’ competition.

The shopping centre is running a series of competitions on its Facebook page, giving away a prize every Monday in May from five of the retailers.

Worth hundreds of pounds, the prizes include a pair of Vans from JD Sports, a tablet and SIM bundle from O2, a children’s Fire tablet from the 3 Store and much more.

The response from locals has been fantastic and in the two weeks the competition has already been running, almost 5000 people have entered.

“We knew that our ‘May we Mercat your Monday’ competition series would prove popular but this is way beyond our expectations,” said Stephen Roberts, Mercat manager.

“We’ve already given away two great prizes from retailers, with three more to come before the end of the month. We wanted to be able help shake off those Monday blues and based on the response we’ve had I’d say we’ve most definitely done that.

To enter the competition, shoppers should head to the Mercat Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mercatshoppingcentre/ where the latest competition will be announced.