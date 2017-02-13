Council staff receive letters in bid to curb parking problems

The long-standing parking and congestion nighmare faced by residents living close to Fife Council’s headquaters has finally been resolved.

For months, Glenrothes residents living in Napier Road, just a few hundred yards from Fife House, have often been unable to park outside their own homes because council employees have have used the road as an overspill parking area – causing regular congestion during week days.

But, now a letter has this week been issued by Steve Grimmond, chief executive, to all staff calling on them to stop parking in residential streets.

The move follows the intervention of Glenrothes councillor, Julie Ford.

She took the residents’ plight with Mr Grimmond and senior transportation officers.

“This matter was brought to my attention before I was even elected,” explained Cllr Ford.

“Last year I met with officers on two separate occasions, with two separate sets of constituents, to discuss this problem.

‘‘On each occasion the prospect of a consultation being carried out in regard to a residents parking scheme was mooted.”

Now Councillor Ford is delighted common sense has fially prevailed.

In a letter issued to all council staff using or visiting the council offices,it said the Council understands and respects the needs of local residents.

It added:“Please make sure Fife Council remains a good neighbour and refrain from parking in residential streets around Fife House.”