Customers of Fife mortgage firm could be in line for compensation

Customers could be in line for compensation for money lost after a Cupar investment and mortgage firm folded.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared that BLT Financial Services Limited in Cupar has gone into default.

A declaration of default means FSCS paves the way for customers to make a claim for compensation.

Mark Oakes, head of communications at FSCS said: “FSCS protects consumers around the UK when authorised financial services firms go bust.

“It protects your deposits, investments, home finance and insurance, and it’s free for consumers to use.

“Our message to anyone who believes that they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with this firm is please get in touch as we may be able to help you.”

Since its inception, FSCS has helped over 4.5m people, paying out more than £26bn in compensation.

If you wish to make a claim with FSCS contact the Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100. You can also email them at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

FSCS is the UK’s statutory compensation scheme for protecting customers of regulated financial services firms.