Dominos Pizza heading to Leven

Domino’s Pizza has plans to open a new takeaway in Leven.

The Mail understands that the fast food chain intends to set up in the unit formerly occupied by DM Homecare in Mitchell Street, which is owned by local businessman, Davy Galloway.

Whilst Domino’s has made no official statement on the opening, the company has created a ‘Domino’s Pizza Leven’ Facebook page and is advertising for staff.

It is expected that the new outlet will open in around six to seven weeks.