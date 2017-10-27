Dominos pizza serve up 25 jobs with new Fife takeaway

Pizza giant Dominos are to open a new store this month, creating 25 jobs for a Fife town.

The company will open a new fast food delivery outlet on Mitchell Street, Leven, on Monday, October 30 and have a number of employment opportunities for the local community including pizza makers, customer service staff and delivery drivers.

Fraser Mcgowen, Store Manager at the new Leven branch said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Leven.”

The new Leven branch is the latest in over 850 UK outlets the pizza delivery company have, the first of which was opened in 1985.