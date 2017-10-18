Donna brings a splash of colour to drab Fife shopping centre

A taste of Barcelona street art has been brought to a shopping centre in Glenrothes, thanks to one of the town’s most talented artists.

For a shop front within the Glenwood Centre in the west of the town has proved to be the perfect blank canvas for a unique make-over by local artist Donna Forrester, winner of last year’s Go Glenrothes Johnny Cash Art Competition.

She has transformed the shutters of a shop front with some stunning largescale images.

Once grey and drab, the metal grills on Glenwood Hair salon have now been given a striking and eye-catching new artwork that has become the talk of the area.

The idea came about from Donna’s involvement in a similar public art project in Kelty earlier this year, in which she worked alongside Celie Byrne, the daughter of celebrated Scottish artist John Byrne, and other Fife artists to give a rundown shopping street a splash of colour.

“We wanted to do something that reflected the business with added random, hand-painted street art vibes and humour,” Donna told the Gazette.

“The reaction has been brilliant, people were stopping to chat about art and talk in general. People seemed pleased just seeing some work to improve the area being carried out so it was really positive.”

The plan for the striking public art project was hatched when Donna met one of the business owners during the regular meeting to discuss future regeneration plans for Glenwood as part of the Golden Glenrothes initiative.

A small amount of funding was made available though the initiative and the pair then set about discussing ideas for the artwork.

And the salon’s owner, Brent Burnett, said that the finished work is even better than he could possibly have imagined.

“It’s truly fantastic what Donna has done here, she’s very talented, I’m well chuffed.

“People haven’t stopped talking about it and we are already discussing options for producing something similar for the side of the salon too.”