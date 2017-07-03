Eloise celebrates its 21st birthday

A Kirkcaldy jewellery business is preparing to celebrate a landmark birthday.

Eloise has been a part of the Lang Toun for 21 years, originally based on Hunter Street for 20 years before its recent move to the High Street.

To mark the occasion, the store is holding a celebration event on Tuesday, starting at 2pm.

Local artist Susan McGill will be hosting her first ever summer pop-up shop at the store, showing off her range of Scottish ceramics and textiles.

Susan has also created an exclusive print which will be raffled on the night.

Other items in the raffle include jewellery items, gift vouchers and more.

Also on the night, there will be live music, jewellers on hand for advice, a free cleaning service and discounts on its range of items throughout the shop.

Louise Canny, owner, described reaching the landmark birthday as “fantastic”, and recalled opening the store.

“I got into antiques when I was about eight and started learning about it,” she said.

“When I was 15 I had enough to open a shop, and luckily my dad had an empty store.

“Then I was on a cart in the Mercat called the Strawberry Duck Wagon for seven years, and then in 1996 Eloise was born on Hunter Street.

“We had 20 good years there, but it’s been brilliant to come down to the High Street and celebrate here.”

And while Louise has no plans to retire any time soon, she does hope to keep Eloise in the family.

“Hopefully my daughter will follow in my footsteps,” she said. “She’s in fifth year and into the business side of the shop. I’m delighted. She’s always been around the shop, and it would be great to keep it in the family.”

The birthday event comes just over a month after the shop collected the Best Gift Shop in Scotland award at Scotland’s Business Awards.

Louise described the award as a “huge achievement”, adding: “I didn’t think we had a chance but it was really nice to be recognised.

“It’s fantastic for Kirkcaldy and for the High Street, which gets a lot of flak.”