End of an era as charity shop pulls out of Fife town after 31 years

One of Fife’s longest running charity shops is to close for good at the end of the month.

The Oxfam store in Glenrothes, which has been situated in Albany Gate for the lat 31 years is set to close for good on Saturday, September 30.

Jo Christison, area manager for Oxfam trading in Edinburgh and the South East Scotland said: “We truly regret the shop in Glenrothes is closing; it marks the end of an era in the town.

“Oxfam is constantly evaluating the profitability of all our shops to ensure we’re efficient and making the most money for Oxfam’s vital work.

“Sometimes this process results in us having to close a shop if it isn’t found to be viable, but these decisions are always made with a heavy heart and are never taken lightly.”

The shop’s manager Catherine Ferns paid tribute to the volunteers, donors and supporters who have come through the shop’s doors over the years.

She said: “We’d like to thank all who have helped us, not just today’s volunteers, but everyone who has worked with us over the years.

“Before I became manager, I volunteered with the shop for eight years so I’m really going to miss this place.

“I’m proud of what we’ve all achieved in Glenrothes though and the local community should be too, together we’ve raised over £1,960,000 to help Oxfam in the global fight against poverty and injustice.”

Because of the closure, the store will no longer be accepting item donations.