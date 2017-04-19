Engineering consultants submit brewery plans

An East Neuk business that provides chemical engineering consulation is turning its hand to the world of micro-brewing.

Scott Process Technology, based at Ovenstone Works in Pittenweem, has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to convert a section of its premises into a micro-brewery.

It hopes to be operational by the end of the year, producing its own beer, Ovenstone 109, and allowing members of the public inside to test it for themselves.

Nick Fleming, director, described the plans as a pet project.

“I’ve worked in breweries in the past and it was something that I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a hobby for me.

“It would also showcase some of the engineering things that we do.”

The company currently does engineering business all over the world.

It has previously built equipment that has recovered fuel from the space shuttle rocket boosters and built plants in Lewis that recover Omega 3 fish oil.

Nick said the engineering side of his business would be reflected in the brewery.

He said: “ We want to bring local people – to show how you can go about making beer.

“What will separate us from the other breweries is that they’ve got years as brewers.

“Ours will be more about the engineering and put a beer together.

“It’ll be mixing the thing I want to do with the thing I have experience with.”