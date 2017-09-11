Entries now open for Fife Business Awards

Local businesses have until the end of next month to submit their applications to be recognised as one of Fife’s finest.

Entries for the 2018 Fife Business Awards are now open, and organisers are urging businesses across the length and breadth of the Kingdom to get involved and enter before Friday, October 27.

The awards highlight successful Fife businesses of all sizes and from all sectors, celebrating the strength and depth of the region’s business community.

After a record number of high-quality applications for the 2017 awards set the bar so high, the judging panels are preparing for another big challenge to select the 2018 category winners.

The categories that businesses can enter include most enterprising start-up company; excellence in people development; success through innovation and success through UK and international trade.

Those businesses that triumphed in 2017 have enjoyed powerful benefits following their success.

Ronnie Marshall, of Byron Hairdressing, won the 2017 excellence in customer service award. He said: “It was the first time we have presented a business profile to a judging panel, but I thought the process was straightforward, and easy to understand what was required at entry and presentation stages.

“We were delighted to win, it wasn’t expected as we were up against excellent businesses.”

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Grant Stott on Friday, March 23 in the Glen Pavilion, Dunfermline.

To find out more or to enter visit fifechamber.co.uk/fife-business-awards.