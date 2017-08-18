Famous Kinross-shire ice cream makers invite customers to share a pizza the action

A family business that’s been famed for its ice cream for over a century is celebrating the first anniversary of its second branch.

Giacopazzi’s is holding a family fun day tomorrow (Saturday) to mark the first successful year of its shop on the outskirts of Kinross, about a mile from the original store in Milnathort, founded in 1910.

Proprietor Joanna Casonato – great-granddaughter of the founder – runs both businesses with her husband Franck and the couple have a packed day planned, including competitions, sampling and giveaways, barbecue, a bouncy castle and much more.

The shop manager, Dan Brown, is a finalist for the title of store manager of the year, having overseen a year in which almost 900,000 customers have passed through the door.

If he scoops the title, Dan will add to the long list of awards Giacopazzi’s has already won.

It has been named Independent Bakery Retailer of the Year as well as Innovation Retailer and has been highly commended for another five awards: best new store (twice), food to go, fresh and chilled, and best team. Giacopazzi’s was also a finalist in the Golden Cone Awards.

In addition to its legendary ice cream, the new Giacopazzi’s has also become well-known for its pizzas, which are made from scratch in authentic Italian ovens. Dan, Franck and Joanna’s father, Joseph Giacopazzi, even travelled to the historic city of Mantua in Italy, to be schooled in the art of making pizzas.