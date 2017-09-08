Fife Business Week is back

Fife Business Week 2017 will include a packed calendar of events aimed at inspiring and supporting Fife’s business community

Running this year from November 6-10 it will also provide opportunities for Fife’s businesses to come together to network and exchange ideas.

Now in its eighth year, Fife’s main business event offers a broad range of seminars and workshops, covering important issues for the local economy and is once again set to be a major highlight of the Kingdom’s business calendar.

Launching this year’s Fife Business Week at Raytheon UK’s Glenrothes manufacturing facility, Stephen Doran, managing director, and chairman of the Fife Economy Partnership, said: “Fife Business Week is a great showcase to promote local business and their success.

“It offers the opportunity for every company in Fife to come along, hear from industry experts whilst making new contacts and exchanging ideas.

“Fife is very much open for business and there is so much support available to help a business invest, grow and thrive.

“The region is already home to some of the UK’s highest performing small businesses, and we are proud that we can offer businesses high calibre, highly skilled staff, excellent infrastructure links and centres of excellence in many sectors.

“Fife Business Week is aimed at supporting economic growth, is designed to inspire businesses to grow, and to encourage them to join us on our journey to make Fife the best place to do business.”

The full calendar of events to mark the eighth Fife Business Week will be rolled out at the end of September.