Fife businesses’ chance to have a say on economic strategy

Businesses across Fife are being urged to have their say on a new economic strategy designed to secure economic growth for the region before the consultation closes this Friday, January 20.

Fife’s Economic Strategy 2017-27 sets out the way Fife Council, the Fife Economy Partnership and Opportunities Fife Partnership will work together over the next 10 years to achieve stronger, sustainable and more resilient economic growth for all.

Their views will help ensure that the new strategy has identified and will tackle the most pressing issues and challenges that Fife companies currently face.

Councillor Lesley Laird, depute leader of Fife Council, said: “We want to encourage businesses in Fife – large and small – to check out the proposed new economic strategy – it’s important for us to know what they think about our ambitious plans for a prosperous future.

“Recent years have seen Fife’s labour market strengthen and an increase in the number and turnover of businesses in the region. Moving forward, we know there will be challenges and that’s why we want to identify them and put in place approaches that will support our economy and labour market. It is also about increasing the competiveness and resilience of Fife’s businesses, reducing inequality and boosting economic activities that will help make Fife the best place to do business.

“We’ve already taken on board the issues businesses raised when we consulted with them last year, and this is the final opportunity for Fifer’s to have their say.”

Stephen Doran, chair of the Fife Economy Partnership, added: “We also want the business community to get more involved in helping deliver this new Economic Strategy. We’d be delighted to hear from any business interested in becoming involved in one of the partnership’s new delivery groups.”