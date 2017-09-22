Fife children’s charity in funding crisis

An “invaluable” Fife charity is in danger of folding as it struggles with unexpected funding cuts.

Kindred, an Edinburgh-based charity which gives support to parents of children who have complex support needs, requires urgent funding of £21,688 to continue or it will have to close its Fife branch, which is situated in Dunfermline.

Despite only having two members of staff – one full time and one part time – Kindred’s Fife branch gave help to 314 families from across the Kingdom last year and also saw 122 families attend parent support groups and information events.

Linda Black, the Fife branch information and advocacy manager, said: “We are under the very real threat of closure.

“We have helped transform the lives of children with disabilities and their families throughout Fife for the last 10 years.

“The work we do helps alleviate the pressure on the statutory services along with providing invaluable in-depth support to families that are often frightened and overwhelmed.”

The charity existed without any funding from Fife Council but has now turned to the authority for help

Sharon Veelenturf from Kinglassie worked with Kindred when trying to place her 12-year-old son Luuk into a Department of Additional Support (DAS).

She said: “Luuk has a syndrome without a name, a very rare condition, and we were having issues with having him removed from a mainstream school into a DAS.

“I’ve got a bit of background in advocacy, but even I struggled with the paperwork, so I went to Kindred for help and they were amazing.

“Luuk is now happy at Auchmuty DAS thanks to them. The idea that it may have to close is disgusting.”