Fife ready to score as £2m football hub takes shape

Fife is about to score a new state-of-the-art football training facility, the first of its kind in the region, when construction is completed in October.

The £2m indoor facility, being built close to the Michael Woods Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, has been funded by Fife Council and Sportscotland and will consist of one 7-a-side and two 5-a-side pitches as well as a public viewing gallery.

Once open to the public, the new training facility will compliment the existing outdoor synthetic turf pitches and athletics track already on the site.

The new project is the latest in a number of new sporting facilities either completed or under construction across the town, which is fast making Glenrothes a premier sports destination within the Kingdom.

It‘s set to become an important asset for Fife Football Performance Academy, Fife Elite Football Academy, grassroots football programmes and clubs.

Construction, which is on schedule and on budget, was praised by councillors when they visited the site this week.

“This facility will allow us to offer a real focus on training and development, strengthening the good work already being done by the Council’s football development team,“ said Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener of the Council’s Community and Housing Services Committee.

“We’re committed to increasing opportunities for people to take part in sport and physical activity and this training facility will help us to offer a stronger pathway for Fife’s footballers.

“Our Fife Football Performance Academy has had a very successful first three years.

“It’s been particularly encouraging to see the number of girl members and disability members increase significantly in that time.

“This new training facility will help to deliver many more sporting success stories and I’m particularly keen to ensure it contributes towards the work the Council is doing to help address poverty and challenge the health inequalities we face.”

Cllr Fiona Grant, convener of the Glenrothes Area Committee added: “This will add to the already impressive range of facilities available at the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre.

“It’s been a popular leisure centre since opening four years ago and it’s great to see it continue to grow and expand its offering.

“I’m confident it will be a real asset for communities across the Kingdom,”