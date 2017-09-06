Fife to star in national TV campaign

The Kingdom of Fife is set to take a starring role in a unique interactive TV campaign on E4 next week.

The second in a week-long series of 60 second promotional films will feature a cast of six young travellers trying their hand at stained glass art at East Neuk Glass, as well as enjoying a glass or two of gin at Kingsbarn’s Distillery.

The partnership between Channel 4 and VisitScotland invites viewers to take part in and direct a series of promotional films across a week as the group sets out to experience a range of activities across the whole of Scotland.

The group of travellers arrive in Scotland on Sunday, September 10 and will spend Monday afternoon in Crail where Keny Drew, founder of East Neuk Glass, will take them through his unique stained glass art techniques.

They will then head outside the village to one of Scotland’s youngest distilleries to sample some of the brand new Darnley’s Gin.

Each subsequent film, broadcast at the same time every day from Monday to Friday, will illustrate the past 24 hours of the travellers’ escapades before offering viewers the chance to vote via Twitter for the activity they will undertake the following day, using bespoke hashtags linked to #ScotE4.

The Twitter poll will remain live for half an hour after the ad has aired, votes will be counted and the production crew will transition to the next location, ready to film the following day’s spot.

Manuela Calchini, regional director for VisitScotland, said: “I am delighted that Fife is featuring in this unique partnership that will show viewers that Scotland is the ultimate playground for the young and adventurous.

“East Neuk Glass and Kingsbarns Distillery are fantastic businesses which highlight the incredible offering of arts, as well as food and drink, in the region.

“I am sure that E4 viewers will be enthralled by what they see and feel inspired to make a visit to Fife to experience what the area has to offer for themselves.”

Jane Hector-Jones, Group Partnerships Manager, 4Sales said: “We are delighted to be working with VisitScotland to deliver this exciting and innovative first.

“E4’s key demographic of 16-34 year olds aligns perfectly with VisitScotland’s millennial target market for this unique campaign that will showcase the charms of beautiful Scotland whilst entertaining and engaging viewers.”

VisitScotland is also working with TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel website, to capitalise on interest generating by the project by making it quick and easy for viewers to book their own Scottish experience via the TripAdvisor website.

Off air, viewers will be able to find extra footage and a viewer competition by visiting www.E4.com/visitscotland.