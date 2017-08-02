Fife town set to become the darts capital of Scotland

Glenrothes is set to become the darts capital of Scotland with the confirmation of a series of major international tournaments to be staged in the town in 2018.

The CISWO Club has cemented itself as a regular stop off point for the British Darts Organisation (BDO) in recent years, providing a huge boost in revenue not only for the recreational club, but also for hoteliers, shops and other businesses, with hundreds of fans flocking to the town.

Hundreds of darts fans have already flocked to the town for previous events held there.

And with the construction of the new CISWO facility in the former Fife Council social work building in South Street, on schedule for completion in October, the club has been informed at least four major tournaments will be earmarked for the new club in 2018.

“It’s not only a huge boost for the CISWO, but also for Scottish darts fans, to know that those events will be coming to Glenrothes,” said David Nelson, CISWO committee member.

“The new venue will hold 600 fans in the main area which opens us up to a wealth of new opportunities for sport and for live music.

“The potential is massive, we want to bring bigger acts to Glenrothes and with the new club we will finally have a facility that is capable of hosting those kind of events.

“And it’ll prove a great boost for the local economy.

“You can’t get a hotel room in the town when we host the international tournaments.”

The CISWO reportedly took around £38,000 in bar takings alone over the one weekend during a tournament hosted in 2016.