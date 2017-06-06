Final unit filled at Fife retail park

The final unit at the redeveloped retail park in Kirkcaldy has been let ahead of its summer opening.

Hammerson Ltd. has pre-let the last remaining space at Fife Central Retail Park to Oak Furniture Land, bringing it to 100 per cent occupancy.

Oak Furniture Land has taken a 10,000 sq ft unit at the 86,111 sq ft redevelopment, opening its first store in Fife.

The £10m scheme replaces the vacant Homebase unit, and will house brands including Sofology, Wren Kitchens and DW Sports.

Andrew Berger-North, director of UK retail parks, said: “We are delighted to have fully let the park and to have brought another important first for Fife with Oak Furniture Land.

“The park now boasts a dynamic tenant line-up to complement Kirkcaldy town centre, providing shoppers with a range of homeware, furniture and retail brands, as well as making a significant contribution to the local economy and jobs market.”