Find out what’s going on at ‘Area51’

Kirkcaldy-based business PeachyKeen, which specialises in Human Energy Systems, is holding an open day this Saturday to give locals an insight into what it does.

PeachyKeen is based at 51 Kirk Wynd where it has ran its workshop for the last five years – it is affectionately known as Area51.

PeachyKeen marking Earth Hour Day at The University of St Andrews. Pic: Alan Richardson.

It was formerly the home of well-known and successful plumbing business (J.Black & Son).

Andrew Bowie, owner, said the name PeachyKeen is antipodean-inspired meaning everything is ‘fantastic’ and says the business literally shows the positive power of human energy.

It is similar in principle to wind and solar renewable energy, except it is human movement which creates the electricity.

Currently the business designs and manufactures fitness related equipment that is used both indoors and outdoors, demonstrated by the events side of the business.

PeachyKeen customers range from education to corporate whether for event activities or construction of specific human powered equipment e.g. Water Tower for Scottish Hydro; Fife Council Museum & Arts Bus project,

or the Falkirk Wheel water play area.

The open day is taking place this Saturday (November 11) from 9am to 5pm. Activities on the day will include: Fun human powered activities for all ages within the building and weather permitting, it is hoped to use the driveway outside. There will also be some Human Powered lighting displays outside.

Andrew said: “The main purpose of the day is to give locals an insight into what goes on at Area51 and let them see what PeachyKeen is all about.”