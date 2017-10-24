First glimpse inside new CISWO as £1.5m refit takes shape

A new era beckons, both for one of the town’s oldest and most popular social clubs, and for Glenrothes town centre.

For the final touches are being put to the new CISWO Club facility, which will breath new life into the organisation and which in turn has triggered the start of more than £10 million worth of regeneration work in the town.

The stage area in the main events hall nears completion. (Pic George McLuskie).

And The Gazette was given exclusive access to the new club building, which has been created out of Fife Council’s former Social Work Department offices, just a stone’s throw away from the original North Street club, which has been its home since 1966.

“This really is the dawning of a era for the club, its members and for the town as a whole,” David Nelson, CISWO Club secretary, told the Gazette.

“The scoop of events that the club will now be able to offer will have a huge positive impact on the town.

“The completion of the club will cement it as one of the leading venues in Scotland for darts internationals and we already have 14 major competitions booked from now and into 2018.

Stairwell leading to upstairs functions rooms and other facilities.

“It represents an exciting time for the club and for Glenrothes.”

Boasting a 550 capacity main events ballroom as well as a wealth of other rooms, offices, kitchen and three bar areas over two floors, the club is set to make an impact when it officially opens for the first time next month. “Overall it has been a pretty clean development with no major snagging problems despite having to reduce the original planned 26 weeks for completion down to 18,” said Keith Davidson, CEO of Easyliving Developments, the Glenrothes based firm charged with creating the new club.

And that work was given the seal of approval during a site visit this week by Ian McAlpine, CISWO regional manager for Scotland.

He said: “With social clubs across the country seeing their memberships fall as our recreational habits change, the CISWO in Glenrothes is bucking that trend in spectacular fashion.

Main function room. (Pic George McLuskie).

“This will be a fantastic facility for its members and provides a renewed heartbeat for the town that will last for generations to come.”

Frst glimpse of the inside of the new CISWO Club. (Pic George McLuskie).