From Dunnikier deliveries to chief at Travelodge

A Kirkcaldy man has been named as the new chief operating officer of Travelodge, one of the UK’s biggest hotel chains.

Former Kirkcaldy High School pupil Craig Bonnar will take direct management responsibility for leading the group’s hotel operations across more than 500 hotels in the UK and Spain.

Craig (43) joins the firm after more than 20 years with Asda Walmart, a career that started while working at the till in the Kirkcaldy store.

He grew up in Dunnikier Estate, where he delivered cream and bacon to people in the area nefore working at Asda.

He rose through a range of senior positions including managing director of the cleaning and facilities business City FM, operations director for Scotland & Northern Ireland, head of retail operations and vice president, store proposition and format development.

And he’s more than happy at having landed the role at Travelodge.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here. Working at the same firm for 23 years and moving on was always going to be a big deal.

“I got my first management role in Kirkcaldy. It’s still home to me – I’ll always be a guy from Kirkcaldy.”

Craig says all the big events of his life have taken place in the town.

Craig met his wife, Karlyn, in Oscars (now Society on Charlotte Street), and later proposed to her on the beach at Ravenscraig Park.

And his three children were born at Forth Park Maternity hospital.

Craig added: “I am hugely proud to be joining one of the UK’s largest hotel chains at an exciting time in its development. Travelodge is an iconic brand that has built a strong position as a leading player in the fast-growing value segment.”