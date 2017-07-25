Furniture retailer to open first Fife store this weekend

Furniture retailer Oak Furnitureland is opening its first Fife store in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, creating seven new jobs.

The UK’s largest retailer of solid hardwood furniture, said it was delighted to announce the official opening of its first showroom in the Kingdom.

Featuring a mezzanine floor, the 18,119 sq ft showroom is located at the Fife Central Retail Park.

The new showroom has created seven new jobs and forms part of the company’s on-going expansion plans.

And local charity Home-Start Kirkcaldy will be there to help cut the ribbon to open the new unit and raise awareness of the support it offers to families in the town with youngsters under the age of 5.

The Kirkcaldy store features over 20 ranges – including the newly launched St Ives range – a classic country style, with a large selection of sofas and armchairs.

Alan Tombs, regional manager, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our first store in Kirkcaldy, which will be our tenth store in Scotland.

“Our Scottish customers have been loyal to us over the years and we are looking forward to extending our 100 per cent solid hardwood furniture offering to customers in the area.

“We know when customers shop with us they return time and time again and we are looking forward to serving our Kirkcaldy customers for many years to come.”

The store address is Unit 1A Fife Central Retail Park Kirkcaldy KY2 6QL.