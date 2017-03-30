Great response to Kirkcaldy cinema plans

An exhibition outlining potential designs for a new cinema complex in Kirkcaldy town centre has an “overwhelmingly supportive response” from members of the public.

Information boards showing images of how the eight-screen cinema, with bars and restaurants – on the site of the old swimming pool – could look, attracted hundreds of viewers over Friday afternoon and again on Saturday morning.

Artist impression of what the cinema could look like

And the organisers, Muir Smith Evans, planning advisers for La Salle Investment Management, owners of the Mercat Shopping Centre and the former pool site, say they were delighted with the public response, which they described as “one of the most positive” they had every had.

Over 300 people filled out forms asking for their views on the proposals as part of the 12-week planning application notice (PAN) process which gives Fife Council notification of an intention to lodge a major development application in due course.

The sketches showed restaurant and bar facilities at first floor level, with a glass balcony looking out towards the water and cinema above, with retail units at ground floor level.

Bob Evans, partner with Muir Smith Evans, who was in the Mercat talking to people about the plans, told the Press: “We had 301 forms filled in over the Friday and Saturday, and these give us a temperature gauge of what people are thinking.

“The overwhelming response has been hugely supportive, with 296 of the 301 saying they were supportive of the plans and only two saying they were against them – that’s well over 98 per cent in favour.

“People are genuinely enthused by the idea of a cinema and they were also very welcoming of the modern design proposals that we put forward. They say the design should be modern and something that Kirkcaldy is proud of – a beacon to draw people to the Esplanade.”

Eileen Brown (63), from Kirkcaldy, said: “Its about time we had a cinema in Kirkcaldy instead of having to trek to Glenrothes or Dunfermline.”

Mary Gourlay from Kirkcaldy, added: “The plans look really good. It would be fine if the council let people use the multi-storey car parks for free at night.”

Carolyn Lawes (52), from Dysart, said: “A cinema is definitely needed to bring more people to the town. It would also create jobs and get rid of the eyesore that is here.”

Mr Evans added: “People are very excited about it and we can take all this feedback back to our client which is all good news for the plans to bring a new cinema to the town.”

The 12-week consultation period ends in June, which is the earliest that a planning application could be lodged.