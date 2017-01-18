Green light for housing on Wemyss estate land

The removal of a restrictive planning condition has paved the way for more houses to be built on Wemyss Estate land.

Councillors last week agreed to discharge an old obligation which held developers to building an 18-hole golf course on the site in East Wemyss before they could start to build houses.

They agreed unanimously to the recommendation by planning officers that there was no longer the need for the condition.

Kathleen Illingworth, planner told the Central Fife planning committee that the issue related to a planning application for the west side of the village, which was originally approved back in 1996.

However since this was agreed, updated planning guidelines had agreed that the condition was no longer necessary to make the development acceptable.

When questioned by councillors on why the condition was no longer necessary, the planner said that a new circular on good neighbour agreements had given more information on planning obligations and what was acceptable, and this one no longer stood the tests.

She said that the housing was required in the Fife development plan regardless of whether there was a golf course or not.

Chairman, Councillor Tom Adams, said: “There are far too many golf courses in the area and it would not be viable in the long term.”

Councillor Bill Lindsay added: “We don’t think it is reasonable for it to rely on a golf course.”