Greggs to open new retail park branch in Fife

Greggs is opening a new branch in Fife for shoppers on the go.

The shop will open on Friday at Fife Central Retail Park in Kirkcaldy, creating 15 new jobs.

The firm says the shop layout is designed to meet the demands of busy food-on-the-go shoppers to offer customers a contemporary food-on-the-go experience, with seating for customers who wish to eat in.

Lesley Anne Foster, shop manager at Greggs Fife Central Retail Park, said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think.”

Roisin Currie, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Kirkcaldy and provide our valued customers with a modern and convenient new shop. We hope our new and existing customers enjoy the wide range of products on offer, whether they’re grabbing a hot cup of coffee, a freshly-made sandwich or a delicious savoury or sweet treat.”

The shop’s opening times are 7am-8pm Monday – Friday, 7am-6pm on Saturday and 9am-5pm on Sunday.

It will be opened by Raith Rovers mascot Roary.