Group launch dry ski slope bid for Fife town

Ambitious plans to turn a Glenrothes playing field into a dry ski slope, the first of its type in Fife, could soon be more than just a pipe dream.

Those behind the £2.5 million venture said the plans have already caught the attention of several big charities and organisations.

Auchmuty and Dovecot Residents Association are to set up a charitable trust to oversee the project to turn Red Ash Park playing fields into a thriving sports area and make it a major tourist attraction.

And they fully expect the creation of a dry ski slope facility, 4G pitches and green gym area, estimated to cost in the region of £1 million, will trigger further investment into phase two of the regeneration that would include the building of a multi functional community centre and hub.

Furthermore, it’s hoped the Red Ash development could in turn breath new life into the ailing Warout Stadium.

“It’s early days but tentative plans have already been drawn up and, most importantly, we have a number of major charities who expressed an interest and want to get involved,” said David Nelson, chairman of the tenants’ group, who is overseeing the ambitious proposals.

“Residents have already expressed their desire for a new community facility, and with that we have the chance to transform the whole area.

“We have had discussions with Fife Council who own or lease the different areas of land and everything was very encouraging, there is huge potential to transform the site as well as provide what the people originally wanted – a community hub. There is no reason why this can’t work.”

Mr Nelson and his colleagues have already met with representatives from the Big Lottery, as well as from Livingston-based cancer charity the Team Jak Foundation, who have expressed a desire to be involved.

Norman Laird, Glenrothes area manager, said: “They are at the very beginning of the effort needed to make this a reality but I certainly welcome Mr Nelson and his team’s vision and ambitious idea for the redeveloping of space in Warout.”

“There are many obstacles and complicated negotiations, not least how Fife Council can support a project such as this.

“However, I’m more than happy to support and help whereever possible in the trust’s bid to secure the sort of funding that could make this plan a reality.”