High Street name to close after decades in Fife town

Nine members of staff are currently facing redundancy after it was announced this week that Poundstretcher in Kirkcaldy High Street is to close.

The budget store has been in the town centre for around three decades, and more recently was joined by The Pet Hut.

A company spokesperson told the Press: “Having had our store in Kirkcaldy for a considerable number of years, it’s unfortunate that we’ve been unable to agree suitable terms for renewal of the lease which will come to an end shortly. The store will therefore close at some point in the coming few weeks, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

“The nine members of staff who work in the store are currently being consulted in respect of possible redundancy. However, as with all store closures, we will, if at all possible, seek to re-locate those affected to other stores.

“We will also continue to look for other potential locations which could provide the opportunity to open a new store in the town.”

Bill Harvey, manager of BID company Kirkcaldy4All said: “It is disappointing to see another unit closing on the High Street. Unfortunately on this occasion it is something which is outwith our control.”

Meanwhile Conduit Scotland, a personal loan company, is set to open in the former Robert Gilmour hairdressing unit at 34 High Street on August 19.

It is holding a mini fun day launch at 10am with a face painter and other activities.