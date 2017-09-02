Historic day as thousands walk the Queensferry Crossing

Around 50,000 visitors will have a “once in a lifetime experience” as they walk across the new 1.7-mile Queensferry Crossing this weekend.

Ahead of Monday’s official opening by Her Majesty The Queen, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Transport Minister Humza Yousaf will today join members of the public, including thousands of Fifers, on the crossing.

The Queensferry Crossing Experience ballot attracted almost 250,000 entries, with 50,000 individuals given the one-off chance to cross the bridge on foot.

Once the new bridge reopens on 7 September 7, pedestrians will not be able to use the crossing, instead using the Forth Road Bridge.

Transport Scotland and VisitScotland have worked with the South and North Queensferry communities to create a carnival atmosphere– with street decorations in both towns and a flotilla on the Forth, in the run up to and during the Royal visit.

The First Minister said: “Excitement has been building steadily in recent weeks as we have watched this hugely ambitious project near completion.

“It’s only right that the public get the chance of an up close and personal look at this amazing structure so they can see the stunning engineering and views for themselves.

“Walking across the new Queensferry Crossing will be a once in a lifetime experience, before it is officially opened to traffic and pedestrian access continues on the Forth Road Bridge.

“I look forward to joining some of the 50,000 people lucky enough to participate in this unique opportunity.”

Humza Yousaf added: “It’s important to recognise the efforts of those workers who have delivered this project in challenging conditions, £245 million under budget.

“That is a staggering achievement and we want to build on the momentum that these celebrations will create.

“There has been interest from all around the globe and events this weekend can only serve to heighten that enthusiasm further. While motorists will see immediate benefits from the bridge being open to traffic, work is underway to ensure the location is marketed as a leading destination for tourists and locals alike.”