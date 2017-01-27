Holiday park expansion set to begin

A major expansion of a Fife holiday park is set to create one of the largest holiday parks in the country.

Councillors gave the go ahead in December for Clayton Caravan Park LTD, a large family owned business, situated between Cupar and St Andrews, to build an additional 171 static holiday home pitches on adjacent land.

The extension will bring the number of caravan pitches, on the 5 Star rated park, to 636. The park has been owned and run by the Kennedy Family since its inception in 1966.

The company plans to begin the multi million pound project in early February with the first holiday homes being occupied in August of this year.

Andrew Kennedy, managing director, said: “We are delighted to be making this investment in the park and providing more top quality holiday homes for the many visitors to the area. The millions of pounds spent, in the local economy, by our holiday home owners and visitors is crucial to the survival of many local businesses such as shops, pubs, restaurants and attractions. “

“The growing trend of “Staycation” in recent years has seen demand for private holiday home ownership increase significantly in the UK. Despite seemingly endless political uncertainty, the holiday parks sector has remained incredibly resilient and many businesses have reported increased trade as more individuals choose to holiday at home due to the weaker pound and travel safety concerns.”

New holiday homes on the development are expected to range from £40,000 to £180,000 depending on specification.

Mr Kennedy added: “Holiday homes on the new park will enjoy incredible open views across the Eden Estuary and the park will be completed to the highest standard to include piped gas, large parking and decking areas and fibre optic internet connection.”