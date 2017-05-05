How Fife man went from potato salesman to digital guru

Life can be strange. One moment you’re selling potatoes door-to-door in Fife, the next you’re one of the top names in a power list of the world’s top 100 leaders in marketing, media and technology.

But that’s exactly how it is for Andy Main, now head of Deloitte Digital in the US.

Andy now joins the ranks of some of the most influential media and tech giants, CEOs of top brand marketers, entrepreneurs and agency leaders, after being listed in Ad Week’s annual power list.

“It was a very nice susprise,” he said. “Growing up in Kirkcaldy, I used to sell potatoes around the doors, which no one actually did back then. Which gives you a bit of confidence to talk to people, and sell things.”

From there, the former Kirkcaldy High pupil went to Edinburgh University, emerging to take a marketing job with British Gas, later moving to a consultant role in London, before going to the US and ending up in Colorado, being recruited 1999 by Deloitte. In 2014 he was made head of Deloitte Digital, where he has blazed a trail ever since.

So to what does Andy attribute his success?

“Just getting along with people is step one, relating to people from all walks of life. Don’t be scared to try something that no one’s ever done before, be willing to take risks, innovate, and be first.

“Don’t hide in the back office of the business, get out there and talk to your customers.”

But for Andy, who still has family in the town, the town is never far from his thoughts, and he knows all too well the pain of being a Raith fan.

“I was actually back a few weeks ago, I went to the Dunfermline game with my brother, and saw THAT happen.”

Given Raith’s current standing, the less said about that, the better. But for Andy at least, the future is bright.