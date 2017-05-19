It’s playtime at Havelock ...

Interior solutions specialist Havelock indulged in some play time today as it launched a new range of furniture for nursery and primary schools at its Kirkcaldy headquarters.

Children from Cowdenbeath Primary School joined David Torrance MSP and Havelock chief executive, David Ritchie, to try out the firm’s new Imagine furniture range, which has been designed and manufactured by staff in Kirkcaldy.

The Imagine range, which has the strapline ‘Helping Build Bright Futures’, has been developed in consultation with schools and local authorities to create modular furniture which is functional, flexible, and fun for its young users. It is the latest range of education furniture to be developed by Havelock, under the company’s well-established education furniture brand, ESA, which is one of Europe’s largest suppliers of quality classroom equipment.

Mr Ritchie said: “We’ve had excellent feedback so far from the schools and local authorities we’ve consulted with during the design and manufacture process. We’ve also been road-testing it with local nursery and primary school children and watching them using the furniture we’ve made has been one of the most satisfying experiences for the team here.”

Mr Torrance said: “Havelock is an important Fife business that makes a significant contribution to Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area. Its excellent news that furniture, manufactured here in Kirkcaldy, is set to feature in classrooms across the country and beyond.”

Havelock created a new product development team last year as part of an investment in the company’s own product offering, to ensure a much higher level of design innovation in each of its three principal markets – public sector, retail and lifestyle and corporate services.