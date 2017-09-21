Kirkcaldy retail store ‘open for business’

Retail giant Toys ‘R’ Us has confirmed its UK stores, including its Kirkcaldy branch, are open for business, after it filed for bankruptcy in the US and Canada.

The retailer confirmed that its stores in Europe and Australia, as well as its approximately 255 licensed stores and joint venture partnership in Asia, were not included as part of the Chapter 11 filing and CCAA proceedings.

“We are confident that we are taking the right steps to ensure that the iconic Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us brands live on for many generations,” said Dave Brandon, chairman and chief executive officer.

“Our customers around the world can continue to count on an outstanding shopping experience and excellent service whenever, wherever and however they choose to shop with us.

“As the holiday season approaches, our global team members are ready to serve the millions of kids and families who will be shopping with us.”