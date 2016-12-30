Kirkcaldy set for new pub restaurant as investment in Fife continues

Work has started on the construction of a new family pub restaurant in Kirkcaldy.

The £2.7 million development for independent pub retailing business Marston’s Inns & Taverns (part of Marston’s PLC) is to be situated on a 0.6 hectare site at John Smith Business Park in the town.

The new 150 cover pub facility is expected to be completed and open for business by June 2017, and will create 45 new full and part time jobs.

The new pub restaurant is to be named the ‘Spiral Weave’ and will be Marsden’s 14th in Scotland since it built its first in 2013. And the development marks a continuing investment into Fife by the retailer who is also set to open a similar outlet in Dalgety Bay in 2017.

“The development is set to feature a new 150-seater individually designed premises with a 57-space car park, as well as external seating terraced areas, a children’s external play area and beer gardens,” said Adrian Blackburn, Acquisition Manager for Marston’s.

He added: “The Carvery and traditional menu will offer freshly cooked food during the day and in the evenings, seven days a week.

“We have great hopes for our investment in this part of Fife, and we are delighted with the success of the family pub restaurant and lodge at Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline.

“We aim to continue to invest in the area and we will hopefully follow this with investment in 2017/18 at Dalgety Bay, too.”

The site benefits from having a particularly prominent position close to the entrance to the Business Park, as well as being close to the main Kirkcaldy West junction on the A92 and Central Retail Park at Chapel Park, immediately to the south.

News of the investment has been welcomed by both Fife Council and the town’s councillors, Cllr Lesley Laird, spokesman for economy and planning, said: “This facility will support the further development of the John Smith Business Park by providing much needed amenities for local businesses, as well as visitors to the region and local people. Marston’s further investment in Fife is very much welcomed, as is the new employment opportunities that it will create.”

Cllr Neil Crooks, chairman of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, added: “Situated in a high-profile location on the northern edge of Kirkcaldy, John Smith Business Park is one of Fife’s premier business parks.

“This development will provide important amenities for businesses and their staff, and makes this premier site even more attractive to investors and anyone seeking to grow their business.”

And the the new pub will not be the only development in the area with planning consent recently granted for a a 60 bed travel hotel on an adjacent site at the business park.