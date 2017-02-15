Landmark Fife hotel up for sale

The landmark Crusoe Hotel in Lower Largo is up for sale, with a price tag of around £1 million.

Selling particulars for the 16-bedroom harbourside hotel say the owners, who have had the business since 2003, are looking towards retirement and are downsizing.

While mention is made that the property includes the pier, there is no description of its state of repair. There has been considerable concern locally over the storm damage the pier has suffered in recent years and at one time there was a campaign to examine the viability of the community buying it.

The owners’ other business, the Dunnikier House Hotel, Kirkcaldy, is also on the market.