Lundin Links Post Office set to close in new year

Lundin Links could be set to lose its post office.

Athough the closure is being described by the Post Office as temporary, there are fears that it will hit residents unable to travel to Leven for services, particulary the elderly who rely on the village branch.

The search is now on for a new home for the post office, situated in the vintage furniture and gift shop at the corner of Leven Road and Links Road, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of premises.

It is due to close on January 14.

Peter Aitken, chairman of Largo Area Community Council, said the community council was very concerned at the proposed closure and it was hoped another shop would be able to take on the post office for the benefit of the community.

Stephen Gethins, MP for North East Fife, has called on the Post Office to commit to maintaining a presence in Lundin Links.

He said the closure was temporary and due to the resignation of the Post Master and withdrawal of premises.

In a letter to Post Office network operations manager Graham Turnock, Mr Gethins urged it to commit to finding a new location in the village as soon as possible.

Mr Gethins said: “Many people living in relatively small, semi-rural villages like Lundin Links rely on their Post Office for a number of services and the closure will be deeply felt by the community, which has a high proportion of elderly residents without access to their own transport.

“Lundin Links is also a centre for outlying area and local access to Post Office services are very important to them.

“Good access to local services is especially important in the winter months. In many cases it is simply not feasible or practical for some people to make the journey into Leven.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We would like to assure customers that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office.

“We know how important Post Office services are to people in Lundin Links and we apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Customers were advised that Post Office services could be accessed at Leven and Methil.

