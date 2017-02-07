McDonald’s launches plans for drive-thru restaurant in Leven

Plans have been lodged for a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant in Leven.

A planning application has been made with Fife Council for the new eatery at the site of the old gas works on the corener of Riverside Road and Aitken Street.

Plans for the Leven McDonald's

The proposal indicates that the fast-food giant aims to install a car park, outdoor seating, and play area at the site.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “We are always looking for new sites and can confirm that Leven is an area where we would like to invest, open a new restaurant and create jobs.

“We are looking at a number of potential opportunities in the area and early discussions are currently ongoing.”

The land is currently owned by SGN, which manages gas networks in the UK, but a deal is thought to be in the final stages to sell it to McDonald’s.

A spokesman for SGN confirmed that a sale was on the cards, adding: “Details of the deal are confidential, as negotiations are still under way, but we can’t foresee any issues with the deal.”

The news was welcomed by Leven councillor Tom Adams. He said: “Personally I think it’s a good thing, as a McDonald’s like this draws people into the town.

“I’d welcome McDonald’s coming to Leven, I think it’s a great thing for the area.

“Fife Council is putting £1m into regenerating the Shorehead and if it helps bring in new business to the area then all the better.”

The plan has yet to go before Fife Council planning chiefs.