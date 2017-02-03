National award is cherry on top for famous St Andrews ice-cream shop’s hard work

Jannettas Gelateria Café in St Andrews has won a VisitScotland Taste Our Best award for its use of quality Scottish produce.

The café, named best ice-cream shop in Scotland in 2014, was commended for its menu, which boasts some of the best produce available in the region.

A fixture in the Fife town for more than 100 years, the family business is now run by the founder’s great-granddaughter, Nicola and husband Owen Hazel.

Owen and Nicola, pictured with VisitScotland regional director Manuela Calchin, centre, said: “As a small family business, we know how important it is to support each other and give our customers the very best quality and experience. It has taken a great deal of hard work and time but we are chuffed to bits to have received this recognition.”